Rescued worker released from hospital after being stuck in concrete

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Firefighters rescued a construction worker Thursday morning who was trapped in concrete at an excavation site.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. in the 600 block of Landor Court in Lemay. The worker was trapped beneath dirt and concrete for about 30 minutes. It was in a dramatic rescue as first responders pulled him to safety.

"When we arrived, there was a construction worker doing a sewer repair with a partial collapse on the extrication site,” said Captain Johnny Lewellen, Lemay Fire Protection District. “He was pinned from the waist down and we had to dig him out with hand tools. There was not much room to move in there."

It took first responders about 30 minutes of digging through dirt and concrete to hoist him out of the hole. He was placed on a stretcher and conscious.

The man works for ABNA Engineering Company in St. Louis.

Nicole Adewale, the owner of ABNA Engineering, thanked first responders for rescuing the worker.

“We are grateful to all the employees who followed the safety protocol to ensure that our employee was able to walk away with only a bruise,” she said. “We are very thankful to all of the first responders who came to the aid to our employee."

Adewale said the worker an apparent leg injury but was treated at a hospital and released. At present, he’s resting at home with his family.