New proposal to allow City Alderman to review Mayor Krewson appointments

ST. LOUIS- A new proposal will be introduced to the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen Thursday which would force Mayor Lyda Krewson to get approval from the board for all appointments to city boards and commissions.

In 2012, voters approved a plan to cut the number of city wards from 28 to 14. This would also eliminate the number of Board of Alderman positions. The plan is set to take effect in 2022.

Several aldermen are supporting a bill asking voters to reverse that decision in hopes of saving their jobs. Alderman John Collins-Muhammad tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he also fears ward reduction will hurt the black community.

The board could take action on this bill Thursday.

Krewson opposes the plan saying she was a sponsor of the initial ward reduction effort and she has not changed her position. She said she would veto a “do-over” bill.

The new bill being introduced Thursday by Collins-Muhammad of the 21st Ward, Sharon Tyus of the 1st Ward, and Joe Vaccaro of the 23rd Ward would require the mayor to get the board’s approval for future appointments.

One other issue set for a final vote Thursday addresses residency and would allow most city workers to live outside the city limits. Currently, St. Louis police and firefighters with more than seven years of service are allowed to live outside the city.

If passed, the bill would go before voters this November.