ST. LOUIS, MO — Firefighters are at a construction site in the 600 block of Landor Court in Lemay, Missouri. They were rescuing a worker that was stuck in a large bin. An initial report indicated the person was stuck in cement. He was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Crews are doing sewer repair in the area. They are working on shoring up a trench and placing some new pipe in the neighborhood.

