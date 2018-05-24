Climbers rescued after getting trapped on bluffs at Castlewood Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. – Two young climbers had to be rescued Thursday evening in Castlewood State Park.

According to a spokesperson Metro West Fire Protection District, the department received a call around 6:45 p.m. about a man and woman getting stuck on the bluffs at the park.

When crews arrived at the park, they determined the climbers, both 18 years of age, got up high enough where they couldn’t get down and couldn’t go any higher.

Rescue crews set up a rope system to help lower them down to the railroad.

Neither climber was injured.