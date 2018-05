Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Mo. - A new animal control policy may end up being a real pet peeve for some pet owners in Berkeley.

Beginning next week, there will be a limit of two pets per household. This comes after complaints of too many animals in the area.

People will have the opportunity to comply with the new rules before being fined.

City officials say the changes are designed for public health and to meet the city's animal control costs.

Berkeley police will be tasked with enforcing the new policy.