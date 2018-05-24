BBB’s reviews reveal charity accountability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Stories of disabled veterans needing assistance often inspire Americans to make donations to charities that promise to help needy veterans. The Better Business Bureau reminds donors to look beyond the poignant stories before making a donation. In recent years the BBB has issued several warnings about charities that failed to live up to their promises of providing assistance to veterans in need.

The BBB's charity reviews let donors know whether a charity has complied with their standards for charity accountability. Before you give money to any charity, check it out at bbb.org.