6-year-old, 8-year-old wounded in separate shootings

ST. LOUIS – Two young children were among the wounded in separate shootings in the St. Louis area Thursday evening.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Lawnview and Berwyn drives in Moline Acres.

One of the officers who responded to the scene said the 8-year-old victim left the scene in good spirits even though she had been shot. The officer said the young girl recognized him as an officer she sees at her school and was being chatty before being rushed off to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The second shooting took place in north St. Louis City around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a young child and an adult were wounded near the intersection of Farlin Avenue and N. Kingshighway Boulevard. The victims were said to be 6 and 29 years of age, respectively.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

