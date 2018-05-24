× 18-year-old charged after Belleville high schools closed for threat

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old who planned to confront students at Belleville East High School on Wednesday, forcing classes to be canceled at both Belleville East and Belleville West.

The suspect, Derek Burton, was enrolled in the district but had not attended classes most of the semester.

Burton was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21, and felony disorderly conduct tied to a threat made against a person at a school. Prosecutors said the aggravated assault charges stem from an incident at a nearby Circle K.

Dr. Jeff Dosier, the superintendent of the Belleville Township High School District #201, said he got a call about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday from Belleville police advising him about a “credible threat” to the schools. Dosier said police recommended that he close both high schools.

It was supposed to be the last day of class for both schools.

Some 4,800 students total attend Belleville East and West high schools.

Police said Burton’s mother called in to report that her son left the house after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and making suicidal comments. She also noticed her handgun was missing.

Burton was taken into police custody at around 7:50 a.m. There were no injuries reported on campus.