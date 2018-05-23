× Recent Jefferson County car thefts were preventable, sheriff says

HILLSBORO, Mo. – More than half of recent car thefts reported in Jefferson County were because the vehicle owners left their keys inside with the doors unlocked.

According to Sheriff David Marshak, Jefferson County has seen an increase in reported motor vehicle thefts during the month of May.

Marshak said his office received 32 stolen vehicle reports in May. In 18 of those cases, the cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Anyone with information on the car thefts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.