Police find skimmer at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD, MO - On May 18th Chesterfield police found a skimmer at the Circle K on Chesterfield Parkway and Olive. The device was found inside the gas station on the card reader at the cashier counter.

Right now, the skimmer is with the computer forensic lab where experts are trying to figure out how much card information was stolen and when the device became active.

Police say these are almost impossible to detect and it wouldn’t take a thief long to install one. They are asking residents to check their bank accounts and Chesterfield business owners to check their card readers.