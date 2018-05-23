‘Missouri Times’ publisher testifies before special House committee on Greitens payment

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The man who spent $100,000 to purchase audio recordings that exposed Governor Eric Greitens’ sexual affair testified before a Special House Committee in Jefferson City.

His name is Scott Faughn. He’s a well-known Republican and the owner and publisher of the Missouri Times.

Faughn told members of the special committee that he heard rumors in the summer of 2015 that Eric Greitens had an affair.

He said he also learned that Clayton attorney Al Watkins had proof of the affair. The proof included audio recordings made by the husband of Greitens’ former mistress, who had secretly recorded her statements about the affair.

Fauhgn said he gave the $100,000 in a case to Watkins for the recordings to be used to write a book to be published this fall.

Lawmakers who questioned Faughn seemed skeptical that the money was really his. They pointed out recently he owed $17,000 dollars to different people concerning his newspaper and then he suddenly had $100,000. Thursday morning Al Watkins is scheduled to testify so more could come to light then.