Maplewood family searching for missing grandmother

MAPLEWOOD, MO - It's been one week since a Maplewood grandmother was last seen. Family members and volunteers with Saint Louis Search and Rescue have been looking for 62-year-old Barbara Johnson.

Maplewood detectives tell Fox 2 Johnson's purse was located on Laclede Station Road. They said she was last seen by a Maplewood Police Officer who was getting off her shift in the early morning hours. They said the officer spotted Johnson at a bus stop near the Steak ‘n Shake on Manchester Road.

Police said Johnson is known by many officers in the area because she's a longtime resident and she's often walking around the area.

"We are going to find out what happened to my mom, we aren't ever going to stop searching," said her son, Charles Martin.

The family says they aren't searching for a body but that they are hopeful Johnson is alive and safe. Police said her boyfriend was arrested on an unrelated warrant. They said they have no suspects in custody. If you have information please call Maplewood Police.