× Arrest made in Alton double murder

ALTON, Ill. – Police have a person of interest in custody for the double murder of two Alton men earlier this week.

The Alton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on May 21, inside a home in the 3100 block of Lawn Street in the Alton Acres neighborhood.

Police found two men shot to death — 30-year-old Elijah Ingram and 28-year-old Derrick Vaughn. Neighbors reported seeing two people running from the area after the shooting.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated that evening to assist with the investigation.

It’s unclear when the suspect was taken into custody. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office is considering charges on the case.