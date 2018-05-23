× 16-year-old killed in crash in De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. – A 16-year-old died and two other teenagers were seriously injured following a collision overnight.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place at 11:55 p.m. on S. 2nd Street at Amvets Drive.

A 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling north on S. 2nd Street when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 1995 Chevrolet 1500. The Alero spun out and struck a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had been parked along the road.

One of the passengers in the Alero, identified as Lillian Flath, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:10 a.m. The other teenagers in the vehicle were airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis, respectively.

All three teenagers in the Alero were wearing their seatbelts, state police said.

The drivers of the Chevy 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee were not seriously injured.