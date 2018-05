× St. Louis man charged in New Way Market homicide

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 17-year-old Tre’von Marble in the homicide of 25-year-old Mialik R. Donelson. Marble is charged with murder 1st degree and armed criminal action.

The homicide occurred on December 12th, 2017 in the 5400 block of Page at the New Way Market.

Marble is being held without bond at the St. Louis City Justice Center.