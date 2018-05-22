Serial huffer charged with DWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man St. Louis County police have arrested repeatedly for huffing canned air has now been officially charged.

According to court documents, Jason Haney was charged on May 17 with driving while intoxicated after police found him passed out behind the wheel on February 23, 2018, near Gravois and Weber in south St. Louis County.

The court documents allege Haney was found with several cans of inhalants and a blood test he consented to tested positive for an intoxicating substance. Police said he admitted that he was using the substances to put himself in an intoxicated state.

The 47-year-old had been arrested at least 18 times since the beginning of the year for “huffing” or getting high on compressed air, but he was never formally charged because there are no laws against huffing in Missouri.

A source close to Haney's family said Tuesday that he's checked himself into rehab a number of times and he’s currently in rehab to help himself get better because he doesn't want addiction in his life.