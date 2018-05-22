New technology creates living wine labels to attract customers’ eyeballs

Wineries are looking for ways to stand out as they strive to attract new customers. This has led to the development of augmented reality technology, creating a sort of “living wine label” that people can watch via their smartphones. Tim Irwin, a living wine labels ambassador, joins KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss augmented reality and how it can help the wine industry.