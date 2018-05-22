Mother who gave birth while in a coma dies three years after waking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A mother who gave birth to her son while she was in a coma has died away three years after she regained consciousness.

WATE reports Sharista Giles died early Monday. It was announced on a Facebook page set up for the woman and her son.

Giles’ mother, Anna Moser, said her cause of death is still being determined, but that it happened after she’d been taken to the hospital.

In 2014, Giles, who was then four months pregnant, was involved in an accident. She and two friends were on their way home from a concert late at night when the driver crashed into a guardrail. The two others in the car were fine, but Sharista was trapped in her passenger seat and was unresponsive.

Her baby Leighton was born prematurely in January, weighing only 2 pounds. Doctors gave Giles a two percent chance of recovering, her mother told WATE in 2014.

Giles’ family said in a statement that they were deeply saddened by her death, but know she is no longer “in pain or suffering.”

“We are very Blessed to have her son (Leighton Giles) to help her memory live on,” the statement read. “Sharista’s son Leighton will grow up knowing how much his mother loved him through the stories that we all have to tell him about her. Sharista has been such a strong young lady and we all and everyone will miss her every day. SharistaStrong.”