Major Case Squad investigates double homicide in Alton

ALTON, Ill. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in Alton late Monday night.

Officers with the Alton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Police found two men shot to death inside a home on Lawn Street in the Alton Acres neighborhood. Neighbors reported seeing two people running from the area after the shooting.

The victims have been identified as Elijah Ingram, 30, and Derrick Vaughn, 28, both of Alton.

The Major Case Squad believes the suspect(s) were known by one or both of the victims and this is not a random act. About 20 investigators with the Major Case Squad are working this investigation.

The fiance of Ingram, Justine Newberry, said the couple was engaged to be married next year, and Ingram has two children from a previous relationship.

According to Newberry, she and Ingram moved back to the state two months ago after being away for three years. She does not know who would want to harm the man she loved.

"He was the love of my life," said Newberry. "He was so nice and kind, and he would give anybody the shirt off his back just to make sure people were okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at (618) 463-3505, ext. 645, or CrimeStoppers at (1-866) 371-TIPS. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.