Greitens pulled over for speeding last week

Posted 5:54 pm, May 22, 2018, by

Governor Eric R. Greitens

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was pulled over last week for speeding while running a personal errand in Warren County.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 18 in Truesdale, Missouri, which is about seven miles from Greitens’ vacation home in Innsbrook.

spokesman for the governor said Greitens was driving to a drugstore to buy replacement medicine and was driving 41 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone.

The governor was not given a ticket. The spokesman said it was a “friendly interaction” between the governor and the officer.