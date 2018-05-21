UMSL Star Student: Matthew Gregory from Tower Grove Christian Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month!! For the month of May, we’re honoring Matthew Gregory, senior at Tower Grove Christian Academy. Matt plays FOUR sports: Soccer, Basketball, Baseball and Track all while maintaining a 3.7 GPA. Matt is graduating this month after making National Honor Society and being Student Class President!

He's been 1st team all state Soccer, 2nd team all state basketball 2017. All Sports he has been presented with Most Improved, All Around and Strength in Character Awards, all four years and Junior High.

Matt is assistant to the 3rd and 4th grade basketball coach. He gives up freely his time to help coach. He will change his work schedule and social schedule to be at the practices and games. He helps in Children's Church and Wednesday night youth, he is a strong leader in service with his peers. This is a young man you must meet. He works at QT and Chick Fil A and his smile is one you will not forget.

