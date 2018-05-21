Some Crestwood residents upset over tree removals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, MO - The City of Crestwood is starting the process of repairing 20,000 square feet of damaged sidewalks which were recommended by a study conducted in 2015 to make the city more accessible. City officials said in order to do so, they have identified about 183 trees in the city right of way that must be cut down.

According to a press release issued by city officials:

“These trees have roots that infiltrate underneath the sidewalk, causing the slab to lift and/or crack. The city wants to ensure its sidewalk infrastructure remains in good condition in the future, and it is just common sense that these trees need to be removed. Crestwood values being a “Tree City USA,” however, and plans to order up to 1,000 seedlings to give away for free to residents who request one. Just fill out the form below to request your seedling – it will be available for you to pick up in Spring 2019.”

The decision is upsetting some residents who said the Crestwood Board of Alderman didn’t even notify them that they were considering repairing the sidewalks and cutting down trees. Other residents are relieved that the city is doing the work because for them it means less maintenance.

According to Crestwood, “Historically, sidewalk maintenance and repair was the responsibility of the property owner. The Board of Aldermen places a high priority on neighborhood infrastructure and has decided it is time for the city to take over responsibility for these sidewalks. To get off to a good start, the city allocated funds to address a significant number of the needed sidewalk repairs in 2018.”

Here’s how to request a free seedling you can call 314-729-4704 and leave the City of Crestwood a message, or e-mail info@cityofcrestwood.org.