Part-time MO legislators get full-time benefit of tuition reimbursement

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The You Paid For It team digs into a deal for Missouri State Legislators that allows them to get free tuition reimbursement at taxpayers’ expense.

It's a part-time job but they get the same benefit as full-time state workers.

Ordinary state workers have been getting tuition reimbursement since the 90's. But in 2014 the state added in State representatives.

They can be reimbursed for up to 15 credit hours at the rate charged by the University of Missouri.

If they get an A they get a 100 percent reimbursement. A B, 75 percent. A C, 50 percent.

About 4 state representatives are signed up currently. Their deal has cost you a total of 18,000.

Investigator Elliott Davis caught up with State Representative Jason Chipman from Steelville.

He's gotten $7,500 in tuition reimbursement so far. He tells Elliott that getting the college education makes for a better legislator.