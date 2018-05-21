× Missing O’Fallon, Illinois man last seen in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An O’Fallon Illinois man went missing last weekend in Little Rock, Arkansas. Brenn Willis, 28, was visiting the area for a wedding. He was last seen at around 10:30pm in the River Market area, heading out of his hotel for an evening jog.

The family drove in from Illinois for a friend’s wedding Saturday night. Brennen’s brother Rick said they debated going to a bar after the ceremony but never did. Instead, Brennen went on a run. His family tells KLRT-TV that said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Willis’ mother says she last got a phone call from about an hour later.

“I said, ‘are you okay?’ He said, ‘yes, I’m running.’ And it sounded like he was running,” Susan Willis said during an interview with KLRT-TV.

Pictures posted on Brennen’s Snapchat show he was outside Robinson Theater and along the Broadway Street bridge heading towards North Little Rock. Now calls to Brennan keep going to voicemail. Their texts are left unanswered.

His family has set up a Facebook page to help find him.

Brennen Willis is described as a white male, 6’0″ tall, and weighing 170lbs. He was last seen wearing athletic shorts, an orange t-shirt, black socks, and gray running shoes with orange bottoms.

Please call the Little Rock Arkansas Police Department at 501-404-3042 if you have any information.