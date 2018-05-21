Missing O’Fallon, Illinois man found dead in Arkansas River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An O’Fallon, Illinois man was found dead Monday after going missing over the weekend in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Little Rock Police Department located the body of 28-year-old Brennan Willis in the Arkansas River.

Willis was visiting the area for a wedding. He was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, heading out of his hotel for an evening jog.

The family drove in from Illinois for a friend’s wedding Saturday night. Brennen’s brother said they debated going to a bar after the ceremony but never did. Instead, Brennen went on a run.

Willis’ mother said she received a phone call from him about an hour later and he said he was jogging.

Pictures posted on Brennen’s Snapchat show he was outside Robinson Theater and along the Broadway Street Bridge heading towards north Little Rock. The family’s calls and texts went unanswered.