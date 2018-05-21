Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in St. Francois, Washington Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO - A severe thunderstorm brought torrential rain to southeastern portions of Washington, central St. Francois, and western Ste. Genevieve Counties Monday afternoon, dumping more than two inches of rain in a short time. Flash Flooding is being reported in and around the towns of Park Hills and Farmington in St. Francois County where the Flat River rose out of its banks. Water was reported over the road on U.S. 67 near Leadington.

There is also reports that Cedar Creek is flooding near Caledonia in Washington County.

Heavy rain in Park Hills, MO with some flash foooding. There is now a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve Counties. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/UxLsmNDlLl — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) May 21, 2018