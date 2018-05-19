Pulse – New St. Louis project is getting people talking about opioid crisis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (St. Louis Chapter) has launched a new initiative called, TalkAboutItSTL. It’s designed to get you talking about the opioid crisis that is gripping the St. Louis region and claiming lives. Also, find out how more than three hundred language interpreters are helping refugees and immigrants settle in the St. Louis area.
Guests:
- Lina Chavez-Hauser
- Nichole Dawsey, Executive Director NCADA
- Eduardo Vero, Executive Director of LAMP, Language Access Multicultural People
- Emina Ahmetovic, Bosnian Language Interpreter
- David Corbett, American Sign Language Interpreter Coordinator