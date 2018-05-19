× At least 2 killed and 2 injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County.

Troopers say they received a call at 1:45 a.m. Saturday and so far it appears as though a boat struck a rock bluff. Two people have died and two others were transported to hospitals.

There is an ongoing search for a possible third victim and a dive team is on the scene.

