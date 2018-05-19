Area law enforcement teaming up to help families find missing loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL - Area law enforcers teamed up with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System on Saturday to offer help to families with missing loved ones. Events in Missouri and Illinois offered families a chance to file a police report, add to a report and share DNA, dental and fingerprint information.

“Illinois State Police and Missouri Highway Patrol are working together to just provide closure,” said Illinois State Police Lt. Abby Keller.

“At any given time, there’s between 80,000 and 100,000 missing persons across the entire U.S.,” said Melissa Gregory, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System spokesperson.

Ruth Jansen and Bernie Yapp attended the event at St. Clair Shopping Center in Fairview Heights hoping to learn more about their missing brother. Vincent Wesselmann was last seen near the Breese Grain Company on April 22nd, 2011

I feel like I must be going crazy. This can’t happen, somebody just doesn’t disappear,” said Yapp.

“We just feel so helpless and hopeless,” said Jansen. “We don’t know what else to do to find him.”

Gregory said NAMUS helps share information with police agencies across the country. She encouraged any family members with missing loved ones to contact for more information.