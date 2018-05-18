× Warning says many north St. Louis County residents should boil tap water before consuming

ST. LOUIS, MO — A precautionary boil order is in effect for northern portions of St. Louis County. There are around 6,400 customers affected by the water issue. They have been notified through a phone message from the water company. A 16-inch water main break caused water pressure to drop in the water system.

Missouri American Water says that customers should bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing.

The affected area is generally described as portions of unincorporated St. Louis County in and around Highway 367 and Interstate 270 and the North portion of Bellefountaine Neighbors. Approximately 6400 customers are affected.

The script from the automated phone call says:

“This is a message from Missouri American Water. We’re calling today, Friday, May 18th to let you know of a precautionary boil water advisory that affects your home or business. This advisory is being activated as a precaution after a water main break caused water system pressures to drop in your area. Please bring your water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing. The boil advisory will be in effect until tests confirm that the water is safe to drink, which should be in about 24 hours. You will receive another call when it is lifted. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

The boil advisory will be in place until tests confirm the tap water is safe for consumption.

