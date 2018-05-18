× Two closely watched St. Louis Board of Aldermen postponed

ST. LOUIS, MO — Final votes on two closely watched St. Louis Board of Aldermen bills were postponed Friday.

One of the bills would allow most city of St. Louis workers to live outside the city but still hold jobs with the city. As it stands now, city of St. Louis workers have to live in the city. If passed, the bill would go before voters this November.

The other bill would maintain the number of Wards and Aldermen at 28. Back in 2012, city voters passed a measure cutting the Wards and Aldermen in half to 14. The measure takes effect in 2022.

Some Aldermen want a revote in an effort to maintain the current number of Wards and Aldermen. If passed, that bill would go before voters next April.

Both bills could come back before the Board of Aldermen next week.