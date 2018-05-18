SIUE grad fights for change on campus after alleged rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Bailey Reed says she was raped in her dorm room at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville in October 2017 by a man she allowed in as a friend. But thus far, she says authorities at SIUE don’t believe her.

“He knew he didn’t have consent and he did it anyways,” Reed said.

Reed says she’s showing her face because she is a survivor who wants changes at the school.

“It’s important to come forward, you can be vocal, you can show your face and that’s ok,” she said.

Nicole Gorovksy, Reed’s attorney, says her client is being revictimized by the school. Gorovksy says the Title IX Office, which handles sexual abuse claims on campus, did not use the campus police in its investigation.

“The campus police does a great job investigating and are trained to investigate rapes and sexual assault,” she said. “Then the Title IX Office didn’t use it.”

The Title IX Office ruled that the alleged perpetrator did not commit sexual assault. Red appealed to the sexual harassment panel at the school and won. However, the perpetrator appealed to the SIUE chancellor, Dr. Randy Pembrook, who ruled against Reed.

“(Pembrook) didn’t say anything about the standard of review he used in findings, so (Thursday) we filed appeal with the board of regents to challenge the findings,” Gorovksy said.

Reed says her fight is all about changing school policies and she has nothing personal to gain.

“They failed plenty before me, they failed me, and unless something changes, they're going to keep failing students,” she said.

SIUE issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

"While the university cannot comment on the specifics of Ms. Reed’s case, due to federal student privacy laws, we disagree with Ms. Gorovsky’s statements, and her mischaracterization of the process that occurred at SIUE regarding this matter. SIUE takes all complaints of sexual assault and other forms of sexual harassment very seriously, and seeks to provide a harassment and discrimination free environment to all SIUE students, employees and visitors.”