Elderly woman’s scream sends Washington Park home invasion suspects scrambling

WASHINGTON PARK, IL — Illinois State Police are looking for suspects involved a home invasion early Friday morning. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that 2-3 people broke into an elderly woman's home near the intersection of Baleydier and North 42nd Street.

The suspects broke in through the back window in the elderly woman's home. They eventually went upstairs and kicked in the door to her bedroom. She screamed, sending the suspects scrambling to leave the property. They were able to take her television before leaving the home.

Illinois State Police are looking for the suspects. They brought in dogs to assist with the search but were unsuccessful. Please contact authorities if you have any information in this case.