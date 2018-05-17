WOW Air’s flights from St. Louis to Iceland begin May 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An Icelandic airline will begin service from St. Louis in May with a sale.

WOW Air is offering one-way flights starting at $99 from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland. From there you can take a $149 one-way fare to Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Berlin. Service from St. Louis will be available starting Thursday, May 17.

“I’m hoping it’ll bring more Europeans to St. Louis," said Susan Holleran, a WOW traveler. "I always tell them how much St. Louis has to offer we have a wonderful zoo and art museum and I’m from here cardinal baseball, so I’m hoping it will bring more Scandinavian and European people to St. Louis.”

The introductory offer includes taxes and allows you to board with one personal item. You'll pay more for your seat, carry-on bags, checked luggage, and an in-flight meal. Once you land in Iceland, one-way connecting flights offer access to several European destinations.

“It’s a big deal for everybody. I mean, it’s a place to go to Europe for the first flight out from St. Louis and it’s amazing," said Aneisa Mattox, a WOW traveler. "We’ve been to Iceland before and we had a very long layover--two days to get out of New York--so for us to be able to be on this journey, I mean it’s awesome.”

Airport officials say on average, 300 passengers a day fly out of Lambert with Europe as their final destination.

“Anytime that we can get more airlines in the local area is a good thing," Mattox said. "It’s good for our business, it’s good for our culture, it’s good for us to be able to get away. Before we’ve been kind of landlocked and I don’t know of any other airline that has been brave or bold enough to come to the Midwest and to take us to a straight shot to Europe.”

The St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger hopes that number will rise thanks to a $600,000 marketing budget funded by the St. Louis County Port Authority.

“Historically speaking, when WOW moves into a market and they’re successful, other airlines follow,” said St. Louis County Executive Stenger in 2017.

Purchase tickets here: www.wowair.us