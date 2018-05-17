Worker falls during Centene headquarters construction accident in Clayton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO -One construction worker is hurt after he fell two stories this morning while working on the new Centene campus expansion in Clayton.

The incident happened just before 8:30am Thursday morning at a building under construction at Hanley and Forsyth.

Clayton Fire Department spokesperson Ryan Harrell says a load fell onto the 12th floor where the worker was at the time and the floor collapsed. Harrell tells us the worker fell about 24 to 30 feet to the 10th floor. The flooring on the 12th story only had an aluminum base and concrete hadn`t yet been poured.

Harrell says the worker was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not immediately life-threatening. Harrell FOX 2 he is in stable condition.

Other construction workers at the site helped EMS crews get the injured worker down from the building under construction.

We have reached out to Centene for comment and so far have not heard back. Clayco's CEO Bob Clark did send an email with additional information.

He says that Clayco had an incident at the site at 8:25am Thursday when steel angle iron fell through decking resulting in the worker being injured.

Clark did not identify the worker but says the worker is employed by Weaver Steel which is the subcontractor responsible for erecting the steel at the site.

Clark says the worker is alert, talking and appears to be in fair and stable condition. Clark says Clayco is investigating the incident and has issued a stand down for most of the work at the site for today. We're told only work that was already underway is being completed.

Clark says the project will resume normal operations tomorrow morning.