St. Louis native, ‘Love Connection’ host Andy Cohen visits home for Cardinals game

ST. LOUIS - Celebrity Andy Cohen was in town Thursday enjoying a Cardinals baseball game with his family.

The second season of the "Love Connection" reboot returns to Fox on May 29. Cohen said he used to watch Love Connection on Channel 11 growing up and pry into people’s personal lives at Clayton High School, so hosting the show was a perfect fit for him.

Cohen even has an idea of how to bring St. Louis into the show.

“I want to get some Cardinals on Love Connection. What do you think? Tommy Pham and Harrison Bader, those are my two picks,” said Cohen.

Though Cohen hasn’t lived in St. Louis since he was 18, his family still lives in town and this will always be the place he calls home. When it comes to New York--where Andy currently lives--and St. Louis, Cohen said he takes Imo’s over New York-style pizza, the Gateway Arch over the Statue of Liberty, but Central Park over Forest Park.