Person struck, killed by patrol vehicle in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, MO- A man was killed after he was struck by a St. Charles County Police Department patrol vehicle on Interstate 70 Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

According to investigators, around 10:15 p.m., the officer was driving his patrol vehicle westbound on I-70 just east of the Cave Springs exit in St. Peters when he struck a pedestrian walking in the center of the westbound lane.

Witnesses reported to the highway patrol, the man was trying to cross from the north side to the south side of the interstate.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The officer involved in the accident is 36 years old with 12 years of law enforcement service. He was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital. He is on administrative leave.

The St. Charles County Police Department released a statement expressing “their heartfelt sympathies to the victim of this unfortunate incident.”