Ferguson firefighters rescue puppy who fell down 20 foot pipe

FERGUSON, Mo. – A close call for a puppy in Ferguson as rescue crews pulled the five-week-old pit bull from a pipe, where he was trapped 20 feet below ground.

The family told rescuers they got the puppy for their boy the day before and hoped they would grow up together, but less than 24 hours after bringing him home that dream was nearly cut short.

On Wednesday, Ferguson firefighters rescued “Poncho” after the puppy got wedged in a PVC pipe.

“They let the puppy in the backyard to play and apparently the grass has been cut and, in the process, the top of the drain pipe had been cut off so it was an exposed 8-inch PVC pipe. The puppy walked over and went headfirst down," said Firefighter Chad Forgue.

He admits he thought it was a 50-50 chance the dog would make it, but for the time being, he could hear the puppy yelping, so they had to move fast and they tried to lasso it with the rope.

“We could see its tail and one back leg at the time and every now and then when the rope would hit him and he moved a little bit, so it kind of reassured us that he was still with us,” Forgue said. “We just weren’t sure if he was nose down in some water or if he was even at the bottom of the pipe. We didn’t want to knock him down any further.”

With a little more manpower and a little more rope, crews were finally able to pull Poncho to safety.

The little owner was so happy to have his puppy back in his arms with the help of some newfound friends who happen to be full-time heroes.

“Just seeing the look on his face and that his puppy that he just brought home the whole family was excited they return to them," Forgue said. "Sometimes we don’t get to see positives but this time we just so happen to.”

The crew stopped by to check on the boy and his puppy Thursday and both were doing well.