Colorado man struck, killed by patrol vehicle on I-70 in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. - A Colorado man was struck and killed on Interstate 70 in St. Peters late Wednesday night after being hit by a St. Charles County police officer, who has since been placed on administrative leave.

The accident took place just after 10:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, east of the Cave Springs exit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the victim, identified as 49-year-old James Kelley, was trying to cross from the north side of the interstate to the south side.

Kelley was walking in the center westbound lane when he was struck by the police cruiser.

"The individual was carrying a sleeping bag and a duffel bag full of clothing and wearing dark colored clothing," Captain David Tiefenbrunn, St. Charles County Police Department. "There was an independent witness to the incident that pretty much gave us the same account as the officer had and he just basically simply appeared from nowhere and there was really no time for any type of evasive maneuvering to avoid the individual."

Tiefenbrunn said the officer, who has 12 years of law enforcement experience, will not face any charges in the accident.