Cards extend Wainwright’s stay on the DL to 60 days

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright runs in from the bullpen to pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 10, 2015. Chicago won the game 6-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright runs in from the bullpen to pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 10, 2015. Chicago won the game 6-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals have announced several moves Thursday afternoon. They have placed Adam Wainwright on the 60-day disabled list. He was previously on the 10-day DL. Carson Kelly is now on the 10-day DL for a right hamstring strain.