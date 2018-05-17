× Bethalto man convicted in child sexual assault retrial

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 35-year-old Bethalto, Illinois man was convicted Thursday on child predator charges in a retrial, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, Michael Burgund was first charged on April 5, 2011 on five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He was convicted on December 10, 2012 for all five counts and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Burgund appealed the decision in March 2013 and the Illinois Appellate Court granted his request for a retrial on November 2016.

Burgund again faces a life sentence in the case.