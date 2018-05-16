Workers rescue cow stuck in mud in Wentzville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Firefighters were able to save a cow stuck in a muddy pond at a farm on Buckner Road near the area of Highway Z and N at around 9:00am Wednesday. They were on the scene for about an hour.

The animal appears to have been stuck for several hours before rescue workers arrived.

A backhoe provided by a neighbor filled in the mud puddle the cow was stuck in after the rescue.

The animal does not appear to have suffered any injuries during the incident. She immediately went over to a nearby field to munch on some grass after the rescue.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video