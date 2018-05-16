Tropical Liqueurs set to reopen in The Grove Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The owners of Tropical Liqueurs expect to find success in their new location opening in The Grove on Thursday. The business ran into opposition after it opened in Soulard. Some neighbors launched a petition that kept the business from being able to renew its liquor license.

More than a year later the business is opening in The Grove neighborhood and co-owner Billy Thompson says things will be different.

“It’s a complete 180,” said Thompson. “In our old location, unfortunately, we were in kind of a nook in a residential area.”

The new location at 4104 Manchester was once an old warehouse. There’s more space and a bigger patio. Tropical Liqueurs is known for its frozen drinks that include a wide variety of flavors mixed with alcohol.

“Anybody who’s been to New Orleans knows this is what’s up and down Bourbon Street, these frozen drinks,” said Thompson. “So that’s really our hallmark.”

Abdul Abdullah is the Executive Director of Park Central Development. The group helps bridge neighborhoods and new developments. He said the initial feedback about Tropical Liqueurs, or Trops as it’s known, has been very positive in The Grove.

“With the millennials we have in the neighborhood this is actually a very good fit,” said Abdullah. “We’re happy to have them.”