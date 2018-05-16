Police, firefighters say body not found in burned out home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – After sifting through the rubble of a vacant, burned out building, St. Louis police and firefighters said they did not locate a body inside the structure.

Authorities were investigating a residence in the 3600 block of Aldine Avenue, located in the Jeff-Vander Lou neighborhood.

Homicide detectives and K9 cadaver dogs were called to the scene. The dogs initially "hit" on a particular area on the second floor of the vacant home. The fire department requested a backhoe to help clear part of the area to assist in the search.

There was a fire at the home on Friday afternoon.

Neighbors were concerned because they saw numerous homeless people coming in and out of the vacant residence in the time leading up to the fire.

However, firefighters said the dogs likely were picking up scents from other incidents in the home, leading to the incorrect assumption that a body might be present.