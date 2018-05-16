Metro’s Most Wanted: East St. Louis cold cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - It’s been 10 years since the murder of 30-year-old Raffiel Wade and 25-year-old Tommy Foster. According to police on May 30th 2007 they were called to a house on Boismenue in East St. Louis. Inside family members had found the two men shot to death.

Police are also looking for information on the death of Jimmy Dotson. The 47-year-old was shot and killed on May 27th, 2012. Police said Dotson was driving in the area of North 6th and Martin Luther King Avenue going from one club to another when he was shot and killed.

The third cold case is the homicide of 20-year-old Tyrone Guest. He was shot and killed on May 24th, 2013 while riding his bike on Summit Avenue near what was a school at the time. Police found his body in a nearby field.

Police know that people know information about all three of these cases.

