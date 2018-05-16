City Museum set to open Toddler Town Castle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Oh to be six-years of age and under making your way through Toddler Town Castle. That`s because this unique structure inside City Museum isn't for anyone adult sized.

“The gargoyles are actually from Europe,” says Rick Erwin, Director City Museum. “We`ve been building this in the hopes of toddler town. Toddler town is everything you grow into at City Museum.”

Wednesday afternoon we're getting an inside look at the latest addition to City Museum.

It took three years to construct this castle at the entrance to City Museum. If you like the solid stone architecture, then your little one might love this, a pint-sized playground sure to elicit some shrieks and screams of delight.

“This is the first castle. We bought stone off Page and Grand and built this cause that used to be our parking booth and we hated the way it looked. We spent three years building the castle. There`s even a torture chamber downstairs that you can see being heated up and the stockades. So yeah, we had leftover stone and decided we`ve got to build a castle inside for toddlers.”

Moving the administrative offices upstairs to the fourth floor a lot of the craftsmen and women and creators at City Museum came up with a new climbing structure that founder Bob Cassilly would approve.

“So, they ended up with a guy at Architectural Artifacts that sold 100 gargoyles to us and these are some in our own collection that had to be put out.”

In 2017, City Museum had more than 850,000 visitors.

With netting on the way, the Toddler Town Castle is scheduled to open in a few weeks and continue to evolve before everyone`s eyes, and tiny hands and feet climbing all over.