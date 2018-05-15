Understanding the impeachment process in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Now that the first charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has been dropped, his attorneys are now focusing on their preparation for the upcoming House hearings in Jefferson City that could ultimately lead to his impeachment.

And now we know how the governor’s Kansas City-based attorneys for this legal proceeding are preparing. They want to have some input into how those hearings proceed in the House. Their hope is that they can stop a vote for impeachment before it ever happens.

Lawyer Edward Greim sent letters to the investigative committee chairman, Rep. Jay Barnes, writing that he wants those proceedings to be handled like a trial, not like a hearing. That would include cross-examining witnesses and rebutting testimony that comes from the House floor. But Missouri Constitutional experts point out that the premise of letter is off-base because that is not how this hearing will play out.

The special session begins in the House and will focus solely on the committee report that was released several weeks ago. After the hearings conclude, an article of impeachment can then be voted on by the full House if they decide Greitens has violated the tenets of the job. That means the entire process plays out much like the passage of a bill in the House where it is debated, then ultimately voted on and sent to the Senate.

If and when the impeachment issue gets to the Senate, the governor can have his legal team defend him against whatever charges the house brings forward. In most impeachment cases in Missouri, the case would then go to the Missouri Supreme Court.

But in two instances, a sitting governor or a member of the Supreme Court, the proceedings instead go to the Missouri Senate. That is where “seven eminent jurists” are chosen by Senators to hear the case. Those seven judges, picked from across the state, will then decide if the elected official should be impeached. It takes 5 of the 7 judges to find Greitens guilty in order to remove the governor from office.