Special House committee says Greitens may have used shell companies to hide donations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens revealed new information Tuesday indicating his campaign may have used shell companies to hide donors.

The committee is looking into Greitens’ fundraising and whether he used a donor list from The Mission Continues charity to raise cash for his gubernatorial campaign.

“We will release today two relevant documents,” said State Rep. Jay Barnes (R-Jefferson City).

The items, in particular, are emails. One set of emails were between workers in the Catherine Hanaway campaign for governor, suggesting the Greitens campaign was trying to hide where some of its fundraising cash was coming from.

“There was some evidence the Greitens campaign was using shell companies to hide donors,” Barnes said.

Barnes said he’ll send a batch of subpoenas to look more closely into that matter.

“This is something we’ve known all along, that the governor plays fast and loose with the rules and, more importantly, that he has had a goal of hiding his donors,” said State Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis).

Barnes also revealed emails between Greitens campaign workers that appears to support the committee’s second report: that campaign work by Greitens and others began long before the campaign was officially registered.

Meanwhile, the shockwaves from Monday’s bombshell in St. Louis continue to rumble throughout the Capitol.

“I think he should resign,” said State Rep. Doug Beck (D-Affton).

There is still plenty of talk about the invasion of privacy charge being dismissed against the governor on Monday and Greitens claiming a legal victory.

“This changes absolutely nothing with regard to impeachment and considering it a victory criminally, sure he can tout that all he wants, but we fully intend to make sure he’s no longer in office,” Rep. Merideth said.

The special committee has another open meeting Wednesday morning before beginning its work Friday evening, which could start the process of impeaching the governor.