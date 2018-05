MAY CITY, Mich. – When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go!

And that’s exactly what Kevin Przytula’s son did during his father’s marriage proposal.

Przytula brought his girlfriend, Allyssa, to Bay City over the weekend to propose, according to WNEM-TV.

The newly engaged couple didn’t notice what was happening until after the proposal.

Luckily, family members were on hand to capture the hilarious moment for posterity – and for the enjoyment of YouTube viewers everywhere.