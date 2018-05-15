× Shop ‘n Save to close Maplewood location

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Shop ‘n Save is leaving Maplewood next month.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the store, located at 7355 Manchester Road, is closing at the end of June.

A company spokesman said the lease on the store is coming up for renewal and the grocery chain opted not to renew.

The employees at the Maplewood locations will be offered jobs at other Shop ‘n Save stores. Shop ‘n Save has approximately three dozen stores in the St. Louis area.